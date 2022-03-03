Viral video: Karachiites on mercy of robbers as man looted inside home

KARACHI: Amid the apathy of the provincial authorities and rising fearlessness among robbers, a man was robbed inside his home in Karachi as the video of the entire episode went viral on social media, ARY NEWS reported.

The video, showing a man trying to shut the entrance gate of his home before getting robbed by muggers, has taken social media by storm with netizens asking when will the authorities wake up to deal with the street crimes.

“Now the muggers are fearlessly barging into a home to rob a citizen,” one of the users commented as he shared the one-minute video of a mugging bid in Karachi’s Saudabad area.

لٹیروں کی ہمت اور شہری کی بے بسی دیکھیں pic.twitter.com/2SUa1sAAYf — Syed Faisal Hussain (@sfaisal_hussain) March 1, 2022



The video shows a man entering his home in a hurry and then peeping out from the door. He attempted to lock the main door when suddenly three armed men could be seen trying to push the door amid stiff resistance from the man.

However, the muggers succeeded in opening the door and looted the helpless man inside his home as he threw whatever valuables he had with him towards the robbers to save his life.

The entire episode has once again raised questions on the claims made by the provincial authorities regarding their measures to stem the rising street crime in the city besides also highlighting the fearlessness with which the muggers are roaming in the city.

