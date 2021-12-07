Karachiites to pay Rs3.75 more per unit in Dec electricity bills

ISLAMABAD: Karachiites will have to pay Rs3.75 more per unit in December electricity bills for power they used in September 2021.

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has approved a plea by the K-Electric seeking a hike in electricity tariff on account of fuel adjustment charges for the month of Sept 2021.

The power regulator today notified a hike of Rs3.75 per unit in electricity tariff for Dec 2021. The notification came after the Nepra conducted hearing on the petition of the port city’s sole power distributor.

The tariff hike will be applicable to all the consumer categories except for lifeline consumers.

The hike “shall be shown separately in the consumers’ bills on the basis of units billed to the consumers in the respective month to which the adjustment pertains”, the notification read.

“K-Electric shall reflect the fuel charges adjustment in respect of September 2021 in the billing month December 2021.”

