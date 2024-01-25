Karachiites want their city to be ‘developed’ as Lahore: Ahsan Iqbal

NAROWAL: The senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), Ahsan Iqbal, asserted that the citizens of Karachi wanted their city to be developed as Lahore, ARY News reported.

During the address at a youth convention in Narowal, the PML-N leader, Ahsan Iqbal, stated that before criticizing PML-N, Bilawal Bhutto should assess his own government’s performance in Sindh.

The political leader asserted that under the rule of PPP’s governance in Sindh, Karachi has become a city of problems. He credited Shahbaz Sharif for transforming Lahore into a well-lit city during his governance from 2008 to 2018.

READ: “Take care of your tongue,” Ahsan Iqbal warns Bilawal on debate challenge to Nawaz

“Lahore residents don’t want Karachi to become like Lahore, but every Karachiite desires that Karachi to attain the standards of Lahore,” Ahsan Iqbal stated.

He asserted that the focus of the PPP is Larkana,

Ahsan Iqbal in his speech challenged the Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) leader Bilawal Bhutto to compare his hometown, Larkana with PMLN’s Narowal.

“I challenge Bilawal to compare the development in Larkana with Narowal, and if Larkana outperformed Narowal, I will quit politics, but if Narowal surpasses Larkana, Bhutto should consider leaving politics,” Ahsan Iqbal said.

He advised Bilawal to refrain from making baseless and unethical statements related to PML-N, and highlighted the PML-N’s contributions related to empowering youth by providing them laptops.