Karachi’s Askari Park handed over to KMC following SC order

KARACHI: Following orders of the Supreme Court, the 17-acre Askari Amusement Park, located in the city’s Old Sabzi Mandi, has been handed over to Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), ARY News reported.

The Parks and Horticulture Department of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has taken over the control of the amusement park

According to Director General (DG) Parks Junaid Ullah Khan, the park’s name has been changed to KMC Amusement Park while entry to the premises for general public will be free from tomorrow onwards.

The process to demolish the marriage hall built in the park is currently underway and would be completed soon, he added.

In December 2021, the Supreme Court (SC) directed the concerned authorities to hand over the Askari Amusement Park to Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) in two weeks.

A two-member SC bench comprising then Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Qazi Mohammad Amin issued the ruling while hearing a case relating to the Askari Park at the top court’s Karachi Registry.

The apex court directed the KMC administrator to take control of the Askari Park and open it for people. The court also issued directives to demolish the shops and marriage hall established on the park land.

