Karachi’s COVID positivity ratio drops to 37.32%

KARACHI: After a continuous increase in the number of novel coronavirus cases, Karachi on Monday reported a drop in the pandemic infections during the last 24 hours, ARY News reported.

During the last 24 hours, the COVID positivity rate was recorded at 37.32pc in the port city. The province logged 3,180 fresh cases of the pandemic including 2,831 reported only in Karachi.

The province registered three deaths in a single day, while 432 patients are under treatment at various hospitals.

As many as 368 people are said to be in critical condition and 23 are on the ventilator.

Meanwhile, Pakistan reported 7,195 COVID-19 fresh cases during the last 24 hours.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), a total of 57,401 samples were tested, out of which 7,195 turned out to be positive at the positivity rate of 12.53 per cent as compared to yesterday’s 13 per cent.

With the emergence of fresh cases, the countrywide tally of cases has jumped to1,374,800.

