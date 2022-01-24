Smart lockdown in Karachi South areas after spike in Omicron cases

KARACHI: Authorities on Monday have enforced a smart lockdown in several areas of Karachi’s South district amid a sharp rise in the Omicron cases, ARY News reported.

A notification issued by the district administration stated that multiple localities of Garden, Saddar and Civil Lines areas will remain under smart lockdown.

Unnecessary movement of the people residing in areas under lockdown shall be restricted. No gathering of three or more persons shall be allowed in public spaces.

The micro lockdown shall remain until active cases in these areas come down to zero. All businesses shall ensure COVID-19 SOPs are followed in letter and spirit.

It is to be noted that 402 cases of Omicron variant have been reported in the city’s South district so far including the highest number of infections in the Garden area.

Meanwhile, Pakistan reported 7,195 COVID-19 fresh cases during the last 24 hours.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), a total of 57,401 samples were tested, out of which 7,195 turned out to be positive at the positivity rate of 12.53 per cent as compared to yesterday’s 13 per cent.

With the emergence of fresh cases, the countrywide tally of cases has jumped to1,374,800.

