Pakistan reports over 7,000 COVID-19 for second consecutive day

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Monday continued to report over 7,000 COVID-19 cases during a single day.

During the last 24 hours, Pakistan reported 7,195 COVID-19 fresh cases.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), a total of 57,401 samples were tested, out of which 7,195 turned out to be positive at the positivity rate of 12.53 per cent as compared to yesterday’s 13 per cent.

With the emergence of fresh cases, the countrywide tally of cases has jumped to1,374,800.

Eight more patients of COVID-19 succumbed to the viral disease in the last 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 29,105. The number of critical patients rose to 1,113 from Sunday’s cases of 1,083.

Including 57,401 tests over the past hours, Pakistan has so far conducted 24,590,353 tests to diagnose the deadly virus and 1,269,078 people have regained their health including 833 in the past 24 hours.

The Islamabad administration had been directed to seal 10 more education institutions after the detection of COVID-19 cases amid the first wave of the pandemic.

It may be noted here that over 50 educational institutions have been closed so far due to COVID-19 cases.

On January 21, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) had decided the closure of educational institutions having a high positivity rate of COVID-19 cases.

