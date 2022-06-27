Karachi’s Covid positivity ratio soars to 22pc

KARACHI: The COVID-19 positivity ratio in Karachi has reached an alarming level of 22.65 percent, the highest in the country, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details shared by the health department, the positivity ratio in Karachi soared to 22.65 pc in last 24 hours, followed by Muzzafarabad with 6.25 pc and Abbottabad with 4.17pc.

In addition, Islamabad’s was recorded as 2.31pc while Peshawar’s was 3.32pc.

Cities including Quetta, Skardu, Swabi, Bannu, Multan and Jhelum reported no COVID cases in past 24 hours, say health department.

In last 24 hours 382 Covid-19 cases diagnosed in Pakistan, while two deaths were reported in the country.

Pakistan’s coronavirus test positivity ratio remained 2.85 percent in last 24 hours as 13,412 diagnostic tests were conducted across the country, the National Institute of Health (NIH) shared.

According to the NIH, 87 patients have been in precarious condition in the country, while overall case count has soared to 1,533,888.

Health experts have feared another wave of coronavirus pandemic across the country as a surge of cases being reported.

Covid-19 death toll in Pakistan reached to 30,388 with two more deaths by the disease. The country have presently overall 4,519 active cases of the pandemic.

Earlier, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Monday made it mandatory for all passengers to wear face masks on all domestic flights, railways, and public transport.

The NCOC order came after the country witnessed uptick in the coronavirus infection rate.

Comments