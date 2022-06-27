NCOC makes face masks mandatory as Covid numbers rise

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Monday made it mandatory for all passengers to wear face masks on all domestic flights, railways, and public transport, ARY News reported.

The NCOC order came after the country witnessed uptick in the coronavirus infection rate.

“The NCOC has recommended mask-wearing on all domestic flights, railways, and public transport within the country is mandatory. So all citizens are requested to wear a face mask during travel,” the NIH said in a tweet.

Citizens are requested to wear a face mask during travel.

Earlier, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has made the wearing of face masks mandatory on all domestic flights.

The aviation authority issued the advisory following a surge in the cases.

According to a notification issued by CAA, face masks have been made mandatory again on flights within the country with immediate effect.

Daily Covid cases

In last 24 hours 382 Covid-19 cases diagnosed in Pakistan, while two deaths reported in the country.

Pakistan’s coronavirus test positivity ratio remained 2.85 percent in last 24 hours as 13,412 diagnostic tests were conducted across the country, the National Institute of Health (NIH) shared.

According to the NIH, 87 patients have been in precarious condition in the country, while overall case count has soared to 1,533,888.

Health experts have feared another wave of coronavirus pandemic across the country as a surge of cases being reported.

Covid-19 death toll in Pakistan reached to 30,388 with two more deaths by the disease. The country have presently overall 4,519 active cases of the pandemic.

