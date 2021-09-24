Karachi’s Green Line bus test run next month

KARACHI: Buses imported from China for the Green Line project have been moved to Surjani Bus Terminal from the Karachi port, ARY News reported on Friday.

In the first phase, Green Line buses will run from Sujrani Town to the Numaish Chowrangi route, which will benefit 150,000 passengers on daily basis.

The concerned authorities said a test run of the buses with few passengers will be carried out next month.

It is pertinent to mention here that the first consignment of 40 buses for the Green Line bus rapid transit system (BRTS) reached the city, earlier this month.

Addressing a ceremony at the Karachi Port for the delivery of the fleet, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail had said: “Another milestone had been achieved with the arrival of the buses as part of the Karachi Transformation Plan (KTP) announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan.”

Green Line BRT project

Karachi’s Green Line BRT project with intersections is 24 km long which includes 12.7 km elevated, 10.9 km at grade, and 422 meters underground, and has 25 stations.

The phase-II common corridor from Gurumandir up to Municipal Park with a length of 2.5 km has two underpasses at M.A Jinnah Road.

The state-of-art underground bus terminal with a parking facility and the commercial mezzanine floor was also being constructed at Numaish.

The construction work on Phase-I was started in 2016.