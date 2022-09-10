Karachi’s Orange Line starts commercial operation

KARACHI: Sindh Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has announced that Orange Line Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Service started commercial operation from today, ARY News reported on Saturday.

In a statement, Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the provincial government has launched the project for the people of Karachi. “Over 24,000 can travel in modern public transport every day”, he claimed.

The provincial minister stated that Orange Line BRT Service has been linked with Green Bus Service. “Both BRT Services have separate ticketing system,” the Transport Minister added.

The Orange Line corridor is 3.88 kilometres long and provides connectivity from Orangi Town to the Board Office traffic intersection. It has five stations while its depot has the capacity to park 30 buses.

The Orange Line BRT project was renamed after the late philanthropist Abdul Sattar Edhi as Abdul Sattar Edhi Line by the Sindh government in May.

The project was launched by former Sindh chief minister Syed Qaim Ali Shah in June 2016 to facilitate about 50,000 residents of Orangi Town. The project was supposed to be completed within a year since its groundbreaking in 2016.

