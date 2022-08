Karachi’s several areas facing power outages after heavy rain

KARACHI: Several parts of Karachi faced power outages as heavy monsoon rain lashed the metropolitan on Thursday night, ARY News reported.

The areas that received rains include Malir, Gulistan-e-Johar, Quaidabad, Landhi, Shah Latif Town, Memon Goth, Karachi Airport and localities around Karachi Super Highway.

Following the rain, several feeders of KE were tripped and areas were plunged into darkness. Shah Faisal, North Karachi, Saudabad, Surjani Town, Shadman Town, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Safooran Goth, Golimar, Pak Colony, Orangi, Korangi and other areas were affected due to power outages.

Meanwhile, the rainwater inundated several low-lying areas and roads in Karachi which hampered traffic flow. Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted more rain in Karachi during next 24 hours.

The ongoing monsoon spell is expected to continue until August 14, Pakistan Meteorological Department said in its weather forecast on Thursday.

Under the influence of these weather systems rainfall is likely with a few heavy to very heavy falls in Karachi division and Tharparker, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Badin, Tando Muhammad khan, Tando Allahyar, Hyderabad, Matiari, Thatta, Sujawal, Sanghar, Shaheed Benazirabad, Khairpur, Sukkur, Larkana, Ghotki, Kashmore, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Dadu, Jamshoro and Kambar Shahdadkot districts till 14 August with occasional gaps, Met Office predicted.

