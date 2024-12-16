Karak Attack: Policeman escorting polio team shot dead

KARAK: A policeman was killed and a polio worker was injured in an attack on Monday by unknown assailants in the Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa’ Karak area, ARY News reported citing police.

According to details, the policeman was guarding a team conducting anti-polio drive in the Banda Dawood Shah area of Karak.

Law enforcement authorities have reported that extra police force have been dispatched to the location, following the assailants’ escape.

In a similar incident took place Monday morning when a policeman, guarding the anti-polio drive team, sustained bullet wounds during a shooting incident in Bannu district.

According to details, the policeman was deployed to ensure the security of the anti-polio team during the drive against the crippling disease within the jurisdiction of the Saddar police station.

The injured personnel was identified as Hayat Ullah. Authorities have stated that the incident appears to be motivated by personal enmity.

The Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur, has taken notice of both incidents and instructed senior officials to provide detailed reports concerning each occurrence.