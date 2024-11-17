‘Karan Arjun’ director reveals Shah Rukh Khan briefly quit the film

Rakesh Roshan, director of the iconic film ‘Karan Arjun,’ has revealed that Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan had exited the film for a brief period.

During a recent interview with an Indian media outlet, Roshan reflected on the journey to make the 1995 film with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.

The notable filmmaker said that ‘Karan Arjun’ was made as a ‘social experiment’ to see if audience tastes have changed over the years.

Rakesh Roshan revealed that the ‘Jawan’ actor and Ajay Devgn exited the film in the initial stage of the project.

“Only Ajay can answer as to why he backed out from Karan Arjun. Even Shah Rukh had left the film. He [Shah Rukh Khan] wanted to play the role that Ajay was playing and vice versa, they wanted to change their respective images. But I said I was not making this film to change their images, it’s a story that required them to be what they were,” he said.

According to the filmmaker, he replaced the ‘Jawan’ actor with Aamir Khan while Ajay Devgn was replaced with Salman Khan.

However, Shah Rukh Khan later had a change of heart and returned to work in the film despite not believing in the story of ‘Karan Arjun,’ Roshan said.

“Then I told Aamir that I had SRK’s dates from the next month so let me start with him, and Aamir agreed,” he added.

Rakesh Roshan also reflected on the working experience with the two Bollywood superstars, saying that they shared a close bond throughout the shooting of the film.

“30 years back they had just come and were quite new… We all would sit together, and have lunch together. We would hang out during the outdoor schedule and work as a family,” he added.