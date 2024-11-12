Aamir Khan comments on SRK, Salman Khan’s viral ‘Pathaan’ scene

Bollywood star Aamir Khan has reacted to Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan’s end-credit scene in ‘Pathaan.’

During an interview, the actor was asked about his take on Shah Rukh Khan’s scene where he says, “Desh ka sawaal hai, baccho pe nahin chod sakte (It is about the country. Cannot leave it to the children).”

Responding to the question, Aamir Khan admitted that he did not watch ‘Pathaan’, however, he acknowledged seeing the viral clip from the film.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film hit theatres in January 2023 and joined the long line of Shah Rukh Khan’s numerous blockbusters.

“I found the scene really funny. I have not seen that film, but I have seen that scene. You get clips nowadays on Instagram and all that, so I ended up seeing that scene. It’s quite funny,” Aamir Khan said about the end-credit scene of the hit film.

“I think all the young actors must have got really upset, and you can’t even get too upset with Shah Rukh and Salman. Kya keh sakte hai (What can you say)?” the Bollywood star said.

The viral scene features Shah Rukh and Salman Khan fighting off villains, following it with a playful discussion about who will take over the reins after them.

The film also starred Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in key roles.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan clarified that he along with the other two Khans were not only superstars of their ear.

“First of all, I have to say that it’s not just Salman, Shah Rukh and I who have lasted 35 years. There’s Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Mr Amitabh Bachchan and many actors who have been with us,” said Khan. “If anyone has figured out what stardom is and how it’s achieved, then you tell me because I don’t know. Why have I become a star and not somebody else, I have no idea. If you tell me to do it all over again, I won’t know how to do it again.”