Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan 2’ gets major update

The writer of “Pathaan,” starring Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, has dropped a major update about the development of the sequel.

Abbas Tyrewala, who wrote the original movie, confirmed that the script for “Pathaan 2” has been completed and was ready for dialogue, an Indian media outlet reported.

Released on January 25, 2023, ‘Pathaan’ marked the full-fledged Bollywood comeback of Khan after a four-year hiatus.

It served as his entry into the popular YRF Spy Universe and was later slated for a sequel.

Now, Abbas Tyrewala said that the work on the script was completed for the sequel to Shah Ruk Khan’s blockbuster action flick.

“Pathaan 2 is scheduled. I believe the script is almost ready for dialogue. Hopefully, it will be offered to me; I hope so,” he said during a podcast with an Indian YouTuber.

Tyrewala also provided an update on Khan’s upcoming “King,” which will mark his daughter Suhana Khan’s debut on the big screen.

According to the writer, he finished the first draft of the dialogue for ‘King,’ directed by Sujoy Ghosh.

Earlier this year, Indian media outlets reported that Shah Rukh Khan and Aditya Chopra decided to make ‘Pathaan’ a standalone franchise within the YRF Spy Universe.

“Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan is definitely a character that has resonated with the audiences, and there is a constant on-ground demand from the audience to see more of SRK in the spy avatar. Soon after the release in January 2023, Adi and SRK had decided to spin Pathaan into a standalone franchise too within the Spy Universe, and the former started ideating the sequel of this all-time blockbuster,” Pinkvilla reported, citing a source close to the duo.