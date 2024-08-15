Shah Rukh Khan reveals new details about ‘King’

Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan spilt new details about his next project with daughter Suhana, Sujoy Ghosh’s ‘King’.

In a new interview with a foreign-based magazine, after being awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Locarno Film Festival, Shah Rukh Khan described his next film, titled ‘King’, as a ‘massy, action’ drama.

“It’s a film called King, which is directed by Sujoy Ghosh, of Kahaani, and creatively produced by Siddharth Anand, who made Pathaan,” he confirmed.

“It is an action drama, it’s a Hindi film. It’ll be interesting,” Khan told the outlet. “I really wanted to do a film like this for seven, eight years. We just felt Sujoy would be the right choice because we wanted it to be very emotionally correct. We are all coming together to make a cool, massy, action, emotional film.”

It is pertinent to note here that Khan will reportedly play a don in ‘King’, while his daughter Suhana and actor Abhishek Bachchan have pivotal roles in the action-packed thriller.

Speaking about his prep work for the project, SRK said earlier this week, “I have to lose some weight and stretch a little so my groin doesn’t get caught while I am doing action. It’s very painful and hurtful. I have two bags full of icing machines.”

“It’s the worst thing to see me on set after action. I look really cool in the film, but after that, I look tied up, somebody is pressing my back. It’s difficult to walk,” he added.