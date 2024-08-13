‘I’m very proud that…’: SRK makes big revelation about Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Devdas’

Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan revealed that he has acquired the rights to his film ‘Devdas’, by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, co-starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Madhuri Dixit.

At the 77th Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland, the Bollywood superstar was honoured with Pardo alla Carriera award, while his most acclaimed performance, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Devdas’ was also screened at the event.

During a masterclass at the festival, Shah Rukh Khan disclosed that his production house, Red Chillies Entertainment has acquired the rights to the romance epic.

Khan revealed that many people warned him against taking up the role, supposed to be out of his ‘pop culture zone’, but he did it as a tribute to his mother. “It turned out to be one of the best experiences of my life. So much so that we as a production company bought the rights of this film back, and I’m very, very proud that it belongs to our company now,” he said.

Notably, ‘Devdas’ is one of the finest performances delivered by A-list star Shah Rukh Khan, over his film career spanning over three decades.

Moreover, Bhansali’s cult hit, based on the same-titled novel by Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay, starring Khan with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Madhuri Dixit, was one of the biggest commercial and critical successes, and SRK bagged several Best Actor awards of the year for his performance.