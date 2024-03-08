Karan Johar was not invited to Anant Ambani’s pre-wedding bash?

Netizens surely missed the presence of filmmaker and party-starter Karan Johar at the much-buzzed pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani, son of Asia’s richest man Mukesh Ambani, and his fiance Radhika Merchant, in Jamnagar, India, last weekend.

The biggest Bollywood stars descended in Gujarat’s Jamnagar last weekend, as they celebrated the talk of the town couple, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, ahead of their grand wedding this summer.

However, only a handful of names who remained missing from the biggest wedding festivities of the year included the no. 1 Bollywood wedding guest, Karan Johar, and the internet was curious to know why and if he was invited by the Ambanis or not!

Reportedly, the filmmaker was not only invited but was even supposed to shake a leg at the event. He even prepared for his performance with close friend and ace couturier Manish Malhotra, who eventually took the stage with emerging Bollywood divas, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Sarah Ali Khan, on the quintessential wedding song ‘Bole Chudiyan’.

If reports are to go by, Johar got a viral fever at the eleventh hour, with a throat ache, hence, decided to stay back for health reasons.

Taking to his Instagram handle earlier this week, the ‘Rocky Aur Rani kii Prem Kahaani’ director extended his heartfelt congratulations to the couple and their families.

Notably, the three-day pre-wedding jamboree for Anant Ambani, 28, and his long-time girlfriend, Radhika Merchant, 29, was held over the past weekend, in a township in Jamnagar near Reliance’s main oil refinery in the western state of Gujarat, India, ahead of their grand wedding this summer.

