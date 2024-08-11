Karan Johar says his father Yash Johar was ‘disrespected’ by Bollywood

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar has said that his father Yash Johar was ‘disrespected’ by the film industry as he struggled as a producer.

During his appearance on Indian comedian Zakir Khan’s show, he revealed that his father would face disrespect on the premiers of the movies.

When asked whether he knows about the future of his films at the box office, Karan Johar said: “I never felt as if I have killed it or that my film will be a huge box office success. I feel like I will incur losses and I will come on the streets; because at the end of the day I am a son of a producer.”

“My father was a production controller for 30 years and when he produced his first film, he took a huge loan to make Dostana, and the film worked. After that when he went on to make many other films and they all flopped,” the Bollywood filmmaker added.

According to Karan Johar, they would be invited to premieres, however, the organisers would give them substandard seats.

“So my father wouldn’t go, but he would ask me to attend. I saw that pain in his eyes of why was he invited when he couldn’t be respected. Failure is a bitter pill to swallow. When films flop your failure is announced loudly and it was tough to see him go through that,” he said.

It is pertinent to mention that Yash Johar set up his banner Dharma Productions in 1976.

Following his death due to cancer in 2004, Karan Johar took over the production house and has since given many hits.

The most recent movie produced by Dharma Productions was “Bad Newz”.