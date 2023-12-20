Karan Johar says he was ‘traumatised’ by Amrish Puri; here’s why!

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar said that he used to be traumatised by the late actor Amrish Puri.

In the upcoming episode of his talk show ‘Koffee With Karan’ season 8, featuring actor Ajay Devgn and filmmaker Rohit Shetty, Johar revealed that although he had great respect for Amrish Puri, he was also quite scared of him.

During the conversation, Johar and Devgn shared that the late actor was the first person whose feet they touched out of respect.

Johar, who started his filmmaking career assisting on cousin and close friend Aditya Chopra’s directorial debut ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’, where Puri played his iconic role of Chaudhary Baldev Singh, continued to share, “So I used to be very scared of him. When I was an AD on Dilwale, he was particular about detailing.”

He added, “He would come and say, ‘Ki time kya hai? (What is the time?)’ I gave the time. I thought he was asking me the time. He said, ‘London mein iss waqt time kya hai? Scene ka time kya hai? Taaki mein ghadi ko uss time mein set karu (What is the time in London? At what time is the scene? So that I set my watch accordingly)’.”

“About the continuity, he said, ‘Shawl kis tarah mein drape karu (How should I drape my shawl?)’ I used to be traumatised by him. He was such a wonderful man,” Johar revealed.

Notably, one of the most iconic Bollywood villains, Amrish Puri passed away in January 2005, after he underwent brain surgery to treat his blood cancer.

