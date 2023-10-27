Karan Johar ‘scared’ to call THESE celebs on ‘KWK’

Bollywood’s ace filmmaker and program host Karan Johar revealed the celebrities he is ‘scared’ to call to his chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’.

During a recent live session on the social platform Instagram, Karan Johar spilt that he is scared to call the players of the Indian Cricket Team on his show, ‘Koffee With Karan’ in the new season, unlike the previous ones.

Despite a number of Indian cricketers being married to Bollywood divas and the theme of the new season being family members, Johar hinted that viewers will not possibly see any of their national players on the Koffee Kouch.

When a fan expressed his wish to the filmmaker to see more cricketers as the guests on ‘Koffee With Karan’, he replied, “Will they come? I don’t know. (laughs) I’m not sure.”

Johar continued, “I would love to have them. They are national icons and celebrated illustrious personalities.”

“But I think with what happened last time I’m not sure they will even take my call. I’m scared to even call and I’m such a big fan and have so much respect in my heart. I don’t want to be rejected,” he added, in reference to the last outing of K.L. Rahul and Hardik Pandya, which didn’t go down too well.

The season 6 episode had to be removed from the streaming platform due to the ‘crass and misogynistic’ comments made by Pandya.

Meanwhile, the latest season 8 of the wildly popular show started streaming earlier this week, with Bollywood’s real-life couple, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh being the first guests.

