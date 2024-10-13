Karan Johar shares cryptic post After Divya Khosla’s dig at ‘Jigra’

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar shared a cryptic post after actress Divya Khosla Kumar called out “Jigra” star Alia Bhatt for misrepresenting the success of her film.

The rumoured feud began when Kumar shared an Instagram story showing an empty theatre for ‘Jigra’ and accused Bhatt of artificially inflating box office numbers.

On Instagram, Divya Khosla Kumar shared a photo of an empty theater with a text reading, “Went to Citi Mall PVR for Jigra show… all theaters going empty everywhere. #Aliabhatt me sach mein Bahut #Jigra hai.. khud hi tickets karide aur fake collections announce kar diye.”

It is to be noted that the Bollywood star’s film has striking similarities in story with Divya Khosla Kumar’s “Savi,” featuring Harshvardhan Rane and Anil Kapoor.

While Alia Bhatt is yet to respond to her claims, filmmaker Karan Johar shared a cryptic post about giving only silence to ‘fools’.

The Bollywood filmmaker shared a quote on his Instagram stories that read, “Silence is the best speech you will ever give to fools.”

While he did not name Divya Khosla Kumar in his post, fans began speculating that it was indeed targeted at the Bollywood actress.

The post also did not sit well with the actress who in a similar fashion, responded with the quote, “Truth will always offend fools opposed to it.”

She posted another Instagram story that read, “When you are so accustomed to stealing what rightfully belongs to others, you will always seek shelter in silence. You will have no voice, no spine.”