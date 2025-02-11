Karan Johar slams SRK’s ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ character

Filmmaker Karan Johar has called Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s character in ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ a hypocrite.

Johar made his directorial debut with the 1998 movie starring Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji.

The film proved to be a blockbuster at the box office and its tracks were among the chartbusters at the time.

However, Karan Johar has now criticised ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai,’ saying that the Bollywood film got the gender politics wrong.

In an interview with an Indian media outlet, the filmmaker revealed that he made the film only to deliver a hit for his father Yash Johar who released five back-to-back flops.

“I just wanted to make a very big hit. I was 24 years old when I wrote Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, and as a producer’s son, I grew up understanding box office business and how our country has a varied audience,” he said.

“I just wanted to make a big, monstrous hit for my dad.. I wasn’t thinking of contributing to society or to make a film that would make a difference, or a politically correct thing that would be impressionable,” he added.

Karan Johar said that he began questioning some scenes of the film as time went by.

“I’m very proud of all the love it has received, but I also question the gender politics, some of the dialogues, and the cringe moments. When I see them now, I think, ‘What was I thinking?’ I was young and new to cinema,” he added.

The filmmaker took aim at the lead character played by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan in the blockbuster film.

“That character came from me because I was writing the dialogues. He fell for the hot girl, and then when the girl he didn’t like became hot, he fell in love with her. Was he just chasing surface-level good looks? That was all my writing,” Johar said.