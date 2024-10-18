Shah Rukh Khan tells Kajol to ‘learn how to act’

Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan once advised his close friend and frequent on-screen collaborator Kajol, to ‘learn to act’.

In a new interview with an Indian media outlet, Kajol revealed a crucial piece of advice she received from co-star Shah Rukh Khan when she was struggling with her career in the early days, and even considered quitting acting.

Recalling her early days, Kajol shared, “So I did a film long back called Udhaar Ki Zindagi. That was, I think, my third film. I was very new. I must have been about 17 or 18 at that time. And I remember I finished the film.”

“And I remember before that, Shah Rukh was like, ‘You know you just have to learn how to act’,” she divulged.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

“I was like, what is this? What is he talking about? Of course, I’m doing a fabulous job,” added the ‘Tribhanga’ actor, before she shared an anecdote from a conversation with her mother, veteran actor Tanuja. “But I did this film called Udhaar Ki Zindagi. And I’m finishing the film.”

“And I remember turning around and telling my mother at that time, ‘You know, mom, I’m done. Wow. I’m burnt out. At the tender age of 18-and-a-half, I am done. I cannot move anymore. I cannot cry anymore. I cannot put glycerine anymore. I can’t, I don’t want to do these films anymore. I want to do, you know, four scenes, ten songs’. I wanted to do such films. And I signed four films like that,” Kajol recalled. “So that’s where Gunda Raj, Hulchul, all these films came out from. I learnt the technique of acting after that.”

Also Read: ‘I will act till…’: Shah Rukh Khan shares his career plans

One of the most hit on-screen pair of the ’90s, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol shared the screen multiple times, including blockbuster titles like ‘Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge’, ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’, ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’, ‘My Name Is Khan’, ‘Baazigar’, ‘Karan Arjun’ and ‘Dilwale’.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajol is awaiting the release of Netflix’s romantic thriller ‘Do Patti’, co-starring Kriti Sanon and Shaheer Sheikh.