‘I will act till…’: Shah Rukh Khan shares his career plans

Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan revealed his dream death as he answered the question regarding his future career plans.

In a new interview on Locarno Film Festival’s podcast, after being honoured with their Pardo alla Carriera award earlier this year, Shah Rukh Khan divulged that it is his dream to die on a film set after someone calls for action.

When asked if he would be acting forever, SRK replied, “Will I act forever? Yeah, till the day I die. I… my life’s dream is for somebody to say, ‘Action’ and then I die. They say cut, and then I don’t get up. ‘It’s over now, please?’ I say, ‘No’, till you all say ‘It’s okay’.”

“Yes, I’d love to act forever,” he reiterated.

The ‘Jawan’ star continued, “Like I said, I’m not a very serious actor, and that, I found out some amazing internal things about acting to showcase to people. I just celebrate the joys of life through my acting.”

“For me, if I’m able to entertain, to me to be able to create in whatever sense, not in a mad, amazing, mad scientist way. I create, just create, to share joy, to give love. Art, painting, singing, music – all of them mean the same thing to me. There is no difference. If I can entertain you for two minutes, it’s love. If I can love someone for 50 years, that’s entertainment. If I can entertain someone for 30 seconds, it’s creative. So I find all different names for the same thing, and I really enjoy sharing this joy, making people have a feeling for an hour or so and enjoy themselves. And sometimes you miss them out. That’s the only thing that makes me sad. Why did I let down people? Why couldn’t I give them enough love or entertainment or creativity, or whatever the name you can,” explained the Bollywood superstar.

On the work front, Khan is currently gearing up to begin filming for his next project, Sujoy Ghosh’s ‘King’. SRK’s only daughter Suhana and actor Abhishek Bachchan have pivotal roles in the action-packed thriller.