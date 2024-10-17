Shah Rukh Khan reveals a ‘downside’ of doing Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Devdas’

Although it bagged him several Best Actor awards for his starring role, Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan revealed a downside of doing veteran filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Devdas’.

In a new interview on Locarno Film Festival’s podcast, after being honoured with their Pardo alla Carriera award earlier this year, Shah Rukh Khan disclosed a drawback of playing an alcoholic in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Devdas’, as he resorted to method acting for the role.

Khan shared that he turned to alcohol in real life as well to completely immerse himself in the character.

When asked if it turned out well, the ‘Jawan’ actor mentioned that professionally, it did of course, as he fetched multiple Best Actor awards for the year, however, there was also a flip side to it as all the alcohol started to take a toll on his health.

“It might have helped, but I started drinking after the film and that’s one downside to it,” said SRK.

Further speaking about his most iconic character, her added, “I didn’t want you to feel love for him, but I didn’t want you to hate him. Nor did I want you to like him for being an alcoholic who runs away from every girl that he falls in love with. I just wanted him to appear indescribable.”

One of the finest performances delivered by A-list star Shah Rukh Khan, over his film career spanning over three decades, Bhansali’s cult hit was based on the same-titled novel by Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay and also starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Madhuri Dixit.

It has been one of the biggest commercial and critical successes of Bollywood to date.