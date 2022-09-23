The Targashians: Kardashian-Jenner clan star in ‘House of The Dragon’ spoof

The Kardashian-Jenner girls, Kim and Kylie are now ‘Targashians’ in the latest ‘House of the Dragon’ spoof with James Corden.

The Kardashians and the Targaryens are undoubtedly two of the most powerful and well-known clans of television, and the amalgamation of the two had to be an interesting watch.

In the latest spoof of the ‘House of the Dragon’ on the comedian James Corden-hosted ‘The Late Late Show’, the socialites-entrepreneurs siblings Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner along with their momager Kris Jenner starred as the latest Dragon queens.

The epic parody clip, which came after the trailer of the much-anticipated season two of ‘The Kardashians’, sees the host Corden as King Keith Targashian of Westeros, while the SKIMS founder essayed his younger sister, who wants the iron throne for herself.

Kylie made an appearance towards the end of the clip to steal the throne, proclaiming that, “There’s only one king in this kingdom and it’s King Kylie.”

The eldest Jenner, Kris played their mother aka ‘Momager of Dragons’, who just wishes to see her children get along.

About ‘The Kardashians’, the clan made a fiery comeback on TV earlier this year with their reality show on the streaming portal Hulu, after a successful 20-season feat of ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’.

The reality show focusing on the personal and professional lives of the infamous Kardashian-Jenner clan is now back on the platform with an all-new 10-episode season, which premiered last night.

The season promises highlights like Khloe and Kylie’s babies, the wedding of Kourtney with Travis Barker, to controversies around Kim, including her head-turning Marilyn Monroe dress moment at the Met Gala this year.

