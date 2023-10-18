Kareena Kapoor breaks silence on ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ failure

Bollywood A-lister Kareena Kapoor Khan finally addressed the Box Office failure of her last theatrical release ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ co-starring Aamir Khan.

In her new interview with an Indian publication, Kareena Kapoor spoke at length about the debacle of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ and its consequences on the bond she shared with the lead actor of the film, Aamir Khan and director.

Kapoor said that given the names attached to the title including Khan and her, who previously gave a fun and light-hearted movie like ‘3 Idiots’, audiences were not ready for a ‘dark’ film like this from them. “Covid had just happened and everything was slowly opening up and people maybe wanted something more energetic and fun. It was slightly emotional,” she told the interviewer.

When asked if she would rather call it an ‘arthouse’ film, Kapoor replied, “I wouldn’t say arthouse. Maybe there were these big names attached to the film like Aamir and me, they wanted something more coming out this time. I think it was slightly dark.”

Speaking further, the ‘Jaane Jaan’ actor touched upon the consequences of this failure on the real-life bond she shares with Khan and said that she felt bad for him, as he had started living in his titular character.

“After the film, I was busy. I gave birth and had another child during Covid-19. There was so much going on at that time. So, I never really met Aamir after the film,” she explained. “I bumped into him at an NMACC event and I saw it in his eyes that he was a bit apologetic.”

It is pertinent to mention here that the sophomore collaboration of the ‘3 Idiots’ duo, also featuring Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya, ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ incurred massive losses for the producers, given the huge budget and unexpected collections at the ticket windows upon its release last year.

The romance drama, helmed by director Advait Chandan, was an official adaptation of the 90s Hollywood hit ‘Forrest Gump’ featuring Tom Hanks.

