Kareena Kapoor talks about challenges of sustaining in male-dominated Bollywood

Bollywood A-lister Kareena Kapoor Khan, who recently completed 25 years in cinema, and is considered to be the top choice of filmmakers even now, spoke about the longevity of her career and the challenges she faced through her journey in the male-dominated industry.

In a new interview with an Indian media outlet, Kareena Kapoor admitted that it was never easy reinventing herself in an industry as male-dominated as Bollywood, adding that it was actually ‘scary’.

“At 17-18, it was all about wanting to be in every film. If you sustain for a decade, it’s about reinvention, which is scary in an industry which is male-dominated,” she said.

The ‘Crew’ star continued, “Over the years, apart from me, there have been other brave actresses too who have taken big strides. Every five years, I ask myself, what new can I do now?”

“It’s not just about being a part of successful films but leaving behind a legacy. I come from a family (Kapoor) where I have been challenged because they all are such amazing actors, but I want to leave my mark somewhere. Every 10 years, there is someone new, so how am I going to last? Sustaining yourself is tougher, so I like to make varied choices,” she explained. “Be it Buckingham Murders, Singham, Crew, or Jaane Jaan.”

It is worth noting here that Kareena Kapoor, who made her Bollywood debut with J.P. Dutta’s romantic drama ‘Refugee’, in 1999, marked her successful silver jubilee in cinema this year.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she will be next seen in filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s Diwali biggie ‘Singham Again’, scheduled for theatrical release on November 1.