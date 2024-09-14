At 44, Kareena Kapoor Khan doesn’t ‘feel the need for Botox’

Bollywood A-lister Kareena Kapoor Khan, 44, believes she doesn’t need Botox or any other artificial cosmetic enhancements as she looks good for her age.

In a new interview with an Indian magazine, Kareena Kapoor Khan spoke about the trend of opting for cosmetic procedures to conceal age factors, when the actor was of the opinion that she prefers taking care of her body and soul from the inside, and believes more in self-care, than in artificial treatments.

“From the beginning, I was confident that my talent and dedication would ensure I continued to get work. I took care of myself, stayed fit, and focused on being the best version of myself,” she said.

Khan continued, “Self-care means taking time for myself, whether it’s spending quality moments with friends, cooking with Saif [Ali Khan – her husband], or simply enjoying a workout. It’s about feeling great, whether that’s through fitness routines or just being with my family. Nourishing my soul with a good meal, a heartfelt chat, or a bottle of wine is essential for me.”

“Age is a part of beauty,” she furthered. “It’s not about fighting lines or trying to look younger; it’s about embracing and loving the age you’re at. I’m 44 and have never felt better.”

“I don’t feel the need for Botox or any cosmetic enhancements. My husband finds me sexy, my friends say I look amazing, and my films are thriving. I play roles that reflect my age and am proud of it. I want people to see me for who I am and appreciate that,” concluded the ‘Crew’ actor.

On the work front, her latest film and production debut, Hansal Mehta’s ‘The Buckingham Murders’ was released theatrically on Friday, September 13.