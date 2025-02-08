Kareena Kapoor’s cryptic post leaves fans wondering – Is it about Saif Ali Khan?

Renowned Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor recently shared a cryptic message on her Instagram stories, fueling speculation among fans about her relationship with her husband, Saif Ali Khan.

The post came shortly after the attack on her husband, Saif Ali Khan, last month. While Kareena Kapoor did not directly address the incident, her message hinted at the emotions she might be experiencing in the aftermath.

Kareena Kapoor reposted a thought-provoking quote, adding a red heart emoji.

The quote read, “You’ll never truly understand marriages, divorces, anxieties, childbirth, death of a loved one, parenting until it actually happens to you. Theories and assumptions of situations in life are not realities. You think you are smarter than most until life humbles you when it’s your turn.”

As soon as Kareena Kapoor shared the post, her fan pages on X (formerly Twitter) started circulating it, with many expressing their support and wishing her strength.

Given the timing, fans believe Kareena Kapoor’s post reflects her state of mind following the recent incident involving Saif Ali Khan.

However, neither Kareena Kapoor nor Saif Ali Khan have made any official statements regarding the attack.

On January 16, 2025, Saif Ali Khan, popularly known as the “Chhote Nawab,” was injured during an attempted robbery at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai.

The incident occurred around 2:30 a.m, and Saif was immediately rushed to Lilavati Hospital for treatment.

According to Indian media reports, an unidentified individual attempted to break into Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s home with the intent to rob.

When Saif confronted the intruder, the assailant attacked him with a knife and then fled the scene.

Police have confirmed that Saif sustained serious injuries during the altercation and is currently undergoing surgery at Lilavati Hospital.

After the attack Kareena in her statement assured fans that she and the kids are doing fine after the attack while requesting for privacy from fans.