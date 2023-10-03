‘I nailed the Omkara role but…’: Kareena Kapoor Khan speaks up

Bollywood A-lister Kareena Kapoor Khan feels she ‘nailed’ her role in ‘Omkara’ and received awards but the audience failed to recognize her.

In an exclusive conversation with an Indian tabloid, Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan spoke about her latest, sort of deglamorised role in the recently-released web film ‘Jaane Jaan’, where she tried to break from her glam on-screen image.

However, continued to complain that she did that all the time and whenever she did so, she received awards and critical acclaim but audiences fail to recognize her beyond Geet and Poo.

She said, “In a way, it has not allowed the audience to know my versatility, but directors have. I still have worked with Vishal Bhardwaj, Govind Nihalani, Mani Ratnam, down to my last film, Laal Singh Chadha, where I tried to prove and break away from this whole pop culture, pretty hot and tempting, the pout or whatever.”

With references to her versatile on-screen roles, Khan continued, “I experimented with roles right from when I was 21. I did Chameli when I was 21. But people still want to go back to Poo or Geet.”

“Omkara happened in the middle of that. I have won awards for it, and it was a role I feel I nailed. But when you talk about Omkara, you only talk about Langda Tyagi [played by Saif Ali Khan], and you still go back to Poo and Geet,” complained the ‘3 Idiots’ actor.

The diva also shared her conversation with her husband, Khan, regarding her association with characters like Poo or Geet, when he reasoned, “When people look at your face, they go back to, ‘She must be like that (Poo or Geet) as a person’.”

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan recently made her OTT debut with Sujoy Ghosh’s mystery thriller ‘Jaane Jaan’ for Netflix and received acclaim for her performance.

Next, she has an interesting lineup of projects in the kitty, including Hansal Mehta’s ‘The Buckingham Murders’ and Rhea Kapoor’s female-led title ‘The Crew’.

