‘Nawabi Paisa’: Kareena Kapoor gets trolled for her ‘sit at home’ statement

Bollywood A-lister Kareena Kapoor became the latest target of social media trolls after revealing she was warned of marrying now-husband Saif Ali Khan.

The ‘Veere Di Wedding’ actor was targeted by the troll brigade for her latest statement during an interview with an Indian media outlet. It happened so when Kapoor spoke about disregarding the warnings she received ahead of the wedding with Bollywood Nawab Saif Ali Khan.

One of the clips circulating on social media has the actor saying, “I was told ‘don’t marry Saif. Your career is over. Nobody wants to work with married women’.”

About her reaction, Kareena Kapoor added, “My attitude was like, ‘That’s fine. If [they] don’t want to work with me, don’t work with me. If I don’t get work, I’ll sit at home and do something else’.”

Reacting to the statement, a social user took to the comments section of the video, and wrote, “actually she never needed to work because her family is rich.”

Another questioned, “By the way seriously what else can she do why does she have that annoying attitude all the time,” while, a third comment read, “Nawabi paisa supremacy.”

One of the Instagrammer even compared her with recently-married Alia Bhatt and noted, “Old boring stories. She married when she was in 30s not 20s. Look at Alia at 29 married and expecting a child. Not like stars of 2000s or 90s when they reach 35 they think of marriage and motherhood.”

In addition to this, Kareena Kapoor left netizens even more irked with her statement about people liking her son Taimur’s pictures on paparazzi accounts. In another snippet from the same conversation, the actor can be heard saying, “People say, ‘oh I look at Taimur’s pictures and it makes me very happy really’. I find it little weird also. Because I don’t look at other’s people’s kids and it does’t make me happy.”

For those unversed, Kareena Kapoor, 41, tied the knot with Saif Ali Khan, 51, in 2012. The couple are parents to two sons, Taimur and Jeh, born in 2016 and 2021 respectively.

