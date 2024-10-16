Kareena Kapoor Khan opens up on ‘drama’ around son Taimur’s name

Bollywood A-lister Kareena Kapoor Khan recalled the controversy when she and husband Saif Ali Khan named their firstborn son Taimur, admitting that it did affect her in a way.

In a new interview with an Indian media outlet, Kareena Kapoor remembered the uproar around her son Taimur Ali Khan’s name and a piece of advice from her grandfather, Bollywood legend Raj Kapoor, which helped her through the phase.

Kapoor shared that she held onto his advice that ‘talking about you, good or bad, they [people] are talking about you, otherwise why would they talk’. “You have to take it in your stride if you want to be a superstar otherwise this place isn’t for you,” she quoted her grandfather, who also advised all his grandkids to have ‘patthar ka dil‘.

‘The Buckingham Murders’ actor continued, “Of course, it affected me that people were talking about his name. He probably doesn’t even know that there was a whole drama and now suddenly everybody is like, ‘Ok whatever’.”

“But he also got a lot of love for the fact that people were so interested in him. I was like, ‘But why? Because you don’t even know him, he is so small’. So I feel that now he will slowly understand and is understanding the whole culture of the fact that people follow him or he is being clicked,” she added. “But I have to obviously keep reminding him that, ‘It’s important that you do something, your parents have done something.’ So he has figured it out slowly and I took that in my stride.”

It is worth noting here that Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor married fellow actor and Pataudi’s Nawab Saif Ali Khan in 2012. Apart from the 8-year-old Taimur, the couple also has a younger son Jeh, 3.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan is awaiting the release of Rohit Shetty’s hotly-anticipated ‘Singham Again’, scheduled to hit theatres on November 1, coinciding with the Hindu festival of Diwali, in the Box office clash with another biggie, Anees Bazmee’s ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’.