Kareena Kapoor lauds Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor praised Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies which has been receiving acclaim from fans to industry celebrities since its release on Netflix last month.

In an Instagram story, the actor lauded the satirical drama for its brilliant story while also recognising the actors who starred in the movie.

“What a gem… Take a bow,” Kareena Kapoor wrote as she tagged director Kiran Rao, Aamir Khan Productions, and the actors of the film- Nitanshi Goel, Sparsh Srivastava, Pratibha Ranta, and Ravi Kishan.

Before Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra also applauded the film which was released in theaters on March 1.

However, the movie got a second lease of life as soon as it was released on the OTT platform Netflix.

The film’s cast includes Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Ravi Kishan and Chhaya Kadam and tells the story of two brides who accidentally lose their husbands during a train journey.

Bhaskar Jha, Durgesh Kumar, Geeta Aggarwal, Pankaj Sharma, Rachna Gupta, Abeer Jain, Kirti Jain, Daood Hussain, Pranjal Pateriya, Samarth Mohar, Satendra Soni, Ravi Kapadiya and Kishore Soni played supporting roles.

Set in a fictitious state called Nirmal Pradesh in 2001, two brides accidentally get swapped in a train. Among the two lost brides, one is taken home by another’s groom while the other is left stranded at a railway station.