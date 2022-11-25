Kareena Kapoor Khan ‘can’t wait’ to hold Alia, Ranbir’s baby Raha

Bollywood’s power couple, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt named their newborn daughter, Raha, and the Kapoor family cannot keep calm.

The newest parents in the Bollywood bloc, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have finally disclosed the name of their daughter, days after her birth. The celebrity couple has named the baby, Raha Kapoor, as announced by the ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ actor in her Instagram post.

Bhatt turned to her Insta handle on Thursday and dropped the very first glimpse of her daughter with her husband, Kapoor. The blurred family picture focused on a poster on the wall with a tiny soccer kit, having the name Raha adorned on the jersey.

“The name Raha (chosen by her wise and wonderful Dadi) has so many beautiful meanings,” the doting mom wrote in the caption.

Describing the meaning of the chosen name, Bhatt penned, “Raha, in its purest form means divine path; in Swahili she is Joy; In Sanskrit, Raha is a clan; In Bangla – rest, comfort, relief; in Arabic peace, it also means happiness, freedom & bliss.”

“And true to her name, from the first moment we held her – we felt it ALL!”

Concluding the heartfelt note, she wrote, “Thank you Raha, for bringing our family to life, it feels as though our lives have only just begun.”

Soon after the name of the celeb kid was revealed to the world, the entire Bollywood fraternity flocked to the comments section of the post to congratulate the new parents and send love and wishes to baby Raha.

The overwhelmed aunt, Kareena Kapoor Khan was also spotted in the comments section as she expressed her eagerness to hold the baby in her arms. The actor wrote, “Raha Kapoor can I hold you ❤️can’t wait ❤️”

Aunt Riddhima Kapoor also dropped red hearts and evil eyes off emojis on the post.

It is pertinent to mention that the celebrity couple, Kapoor and Bhatt welcomed their first child, a baby girl on November 6. Bhatt broke the news on her Insta handle with the official announcement post.

