Kareena Kapoor auditioned for ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’; Here’s why!

Bollywood A-lister Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed she auditioned for the lead role opposite Aamir Khan in the upcoming movie ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’.

The ‘Veere Di Wedding’ actor who after the staggering success of ‘3 Idiots’ (2009), is set to share screen space with the Bollywood perfectionist Aamir Khan once again in ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ was recently questioned by an Indian publication if she took up the role because of Khan playing the titular lead.

Rejecting the idea, Kareena Kapoor replied, “Aamir does not work like that. He never says do this film because I am also in it.”

“He always says ‘listen to the story first of all’. He asked me to listen to a narration for this film as well,” the actor stated adding that she got a ‘four-hour-long narration’ of the movie and then said ‘yes’.

Furthermore, Kapoor mentioned that she had to give an audition as well for ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’. “It was so that I could prove I am apt for the role, and I am perfect for the older part.”

A story of a simple man and how his life turns around because of a miracle, ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ also stars TV actor Mona Singh and South-Indian superstar, Naga Chaitanya. The title will mark the Bollywood debut of the latter as well.

The sophomore collaboration of the duo has been directed by Advait Chandan and is co-produced by Aamir Khan and his former wife Kiran Rao along with Jyoti Deshpande, Radhika Chaudhari, and Ajit Andhare.

After being delayed earlier, the film is now slated to hit theatres on August 11, and will face a Box Office clash with Akshay Kumar’s ‘Raksha Bandhan’.

