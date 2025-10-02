Kareena Kapoor video with Bolt steals public eye online

Kareena Kapoor, the worldwide famous Bollywood actress, created a stir on the internet after posting a video on Instagram captioned, “In Step with the Legend Usain Bolt.”

The footage starts as Usain Bolt steals the public eye, highlighting trademark power and charm before Kareena Kapoor’s entry in a panther shirt.

However, they pose for pictures, laugh, and look at the camera that fans immediately shared online.

The footage was recorded during a star-studded football PUMA-arranged event in Mumbai, India, where the legendary player Bolt played a fast-paced exhibition game wearing football boots instead of running spikes, while the PUMA brand ambassador handled the toss and remained on the field to support the team during the game in that capacity.

Read More: ‘Crew’ producers addresses reports of Kareena Kapoor-led sequel

“Bringing Usain Bolt and Kareena Kapoor together with our partner clubs created a unique celebration of sport, culture, and connection,” the PUMA Managing Director, Karthik Balagopalan, stated.

Moreover, alongside Kareena and Bolt’s hitmaking photo-op, the evening finally ended, where they contributed to smiles and made fans’ night impressive both on and off the stage with the stunning pose.

It should be remembered that at the Hyundai Filmfare Awards 2025 with Gujarat Tourism, Kareena Kapoor was chosen for two awards.

In fact, the categories embrace Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female) for movie Crew and Critics’ Award for Best Actor (Female) for the Buckingham Murders.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is nominated for two categories at the 70th Hyundai Filmfare Awards 2025 with Gujarat Tourism. The categories include Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female) for film Crew and Critics’ Award for Best Actor (Female) for The Buckingham Murders.

Last Month, Bollywood A-lister Anil Kapoor’s production company has finally addressed the speculations around the sequel to ‘Crew’, starring Kareena Kapoor without her co-stars, Tabu and Kriti Sanon.