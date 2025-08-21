web analytics
26.9 C
Karachi
Friday, August 22, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

Karen Gillan joins ‘Highlander’ reboot opposite Henry Cavill

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Hollywood actor Karen Gillan has joined Henry Cavill in the hotly anticipated remake of 1980s cult classic, ‘Highlander.’

Click here to read more Lifestyle stories

Developed by Amazon MGM, the film is led by Cavill alongside Russell Crowe, Dave Bautista, and Marisa Abela in key roles.

Reports said that Karen Gillan will star as Heather, MacLeod’s (Henry Cavill) wife and the love of his life.

Apart from Cavill and Gillan in the lead roles, Crowe is playing Ramirez, while Bautista will portray a warrior named The Kurgen.

Marisa Abela will also star in an unspecified leading role.

Directed by notable filmmaker Chad Stahelski, the ‘Highlander’ reboot is scheduled to begin principal photography in September later this year.

Read more: Henry Cavill offers update on ‘Highlander’ reboot

During an interview earlier this month, Henry Cavill revealed that the upcoming reboot was “taking all of [his] focus” during the summer.

“Highlander! That is taking all of my focus. It’s a project that I’m extremely excited about. This character is going to be a lot of fun to play, and I’m loving working with Chad Stahelski. He is a very talented man,” he said.

As for Karen Gillan, she stars in ‘The Life of Chuck’ which was premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival recently.

The Hollywood actor is best known for starring as Nebula in Marvel Studios’ ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ and ‘Avengers’ films.

Gillan also starred in two ‘Jumanji’ films, with the plan for a third movie.

If her deal for the ‘Highlander’ becomes successful, it will be the actor’s third franchise in her acting career.

It is noteworthy here that the original ‘Highlander’ film was released in 1986 and followed an immortal Scottish swordsman who was fighting against the last of his immortal enemies.

The film, directed by Russell Mulcahy, starred actor Christopher Lambert in the lead role, while Sean Connery, Clancy Brown, and Roxanne Hart appeared in key roles.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

After Pakistan's crushing response. Will India ever resort to cowardly attacks like Operation Sindoor again?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.