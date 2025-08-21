Karen Gillan joins ‘Highlander’ reboot opposite Henry Cavill

Hollywood actor Karen Gillan has joined Henry Cavill in the hotly anticipated remake of 1980s cult classic, ‘Highlander.’

Developed by Amazon MGM, the film is led by Cavill alongside Russell Crowe, Dave Bautista, and Marisa Abela in key roles.

Reports said that Karen Gillan will star as Heather, MacLeod’s (Henry Cavill) wife and the love of his life.

Apart from Cavill and Gillan in the lead roles, Crowe is playing Ramirez, while Bautista will portray a warrior named The Kurgen.

Marisa Abela will also star in an unspecified leading role.

Directed by notable filmmaker Chad Stahelski, the ‘Highlander’ reboot is scheduled to begin principal photography in September later this year.

During an interview earlier this month, Henry Cavill revealed that the upcoming reboot was “taking all of [his] focus” during the summer.

“Highlander! That is taking all of my focus. It’s a project that I’m extremely excited about. This character is going to be a lot of fun to play, and I’m loving working with Chad Stahelski. He is a very talented man,” he said.

As for Karen Gillan, she stars in ‘The Life of Chuck’ which was premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival recently.

The Hollywood actor is best known for starring as Nebula in Marvel Studios’ ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ and ‘Avengers’ films.

Gillan also starred in two ‘Jumanji’ films, with the plan for a third movie.

If her deal for the ‘Highlander’ becomes successful, it will be the actor’s third franchise in her acting career.

It is noteworthy here that the original ‘Highlander’ film was released in 1986 and followed an immortal Scottish swordsman who was fighting against the last of his immortal enemies.

The film, directed by Russell Mulcahy, starred actor Christopher Lambert in the lead role, while Sean Connery, Clancy Brown, and Roxanne Hart appeared in key roles.