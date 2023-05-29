Karisma Kapoor steps out for dinner date with ex-husband; Internet reacts

Bollywood A-lister Karisma Kapoor made a rare public appearance with her ex-husband Sunjay Kapur as the two stepped out on a dinner date.

As per the video shared by an Indian paparazzo account on Sunday, the former couple stepped out for dinner in a Mumbai restaurant a night earlier. They were captured by shutterbugs while exiting the venue after their meal.

The clip with text overlay “Broken but still friends,” sees the ‘Dil To Pagal Hai’ actor smiling and waving at the cameramen as she moved towards her car, while, her ex-husband stood nearby without saying anything.

Reacting to the paparazzi video, social users lauded the celebrities for keeping it cordial despite their divorce. A netizen wrote, “Bachho ko paalne k liye divorce ke baad bhi mutual understanding zaruri hai, kyun k 2 logon ku jhagde me masoom bachhon ki kya galti (Mutual understanding is necessary even after divorce to raise children because it is not their mistake in the fight of two people).”

It is pertinent to mention that this is not the first time the two met each other in recent times, they also celebrated the birthday of their son, Kiaan, together earlier this year.

Karisma Kapoor tied the knot with industrialist Sunjay Kapur in a high-profile Sikh wedding in 2003. The couple parted ways in 2014 and filed for divorce with mutual consent, which was granted a couple of years later. They share two children together, daughter Samaira, 18, and son Kiaan, 13.

Kapur married Priya Sachdev a year after his divorce was finalized, while, his ex-wife is currently single, focusing on her work and children.