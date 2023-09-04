Karisma Kapoor is a sight to behold in latest post

The latest pictures and a video of veteran Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor, one of the most successful Indian celebrities, are going viral on social media.

Karisma Kapoor shared the viral pictures and video on her Instagram account. The actress was a sight to behold in the visuals.

In the caption, the actress told viewers to dream about their goals and desires everyday.

The picture gallery won hearts and received heartwarming comments from Instagrammers. Here’s what netizens thought of it:

“Unearthly beauty”

“Karisma always looking beautiful”

“Natural beauty”

“Love you Ma’am”

“You are so beautiful”

“Pretty always”

Karishma Kapoor was one of the most successful actresses of Bollywood in the 90s. She made her debut with ‘Prem Qaidi,’ before going on to work in hit films ‘Raja Babu,’ ‘Khuddar,’ ‘Andaz Apna Apna,’ ‘Jeet,’ ‘Raja Hindustani,’ ‘Judwaa,’ ‘Hero No. 1,’ ‘Dil To Pagal Hai,’ ‘Biwi No.1,’ ‘Haseena Maan Jaayegi,’ ‘Hum Saath-Saath Hain,’ ‘Fiza.’

She went on a hiatus from acting after marrying Sanjay Kapur, and her sister Kareena Kapoor Khan took over the space left by Karisma Kapoor.

However, she made an emphatic return with ‘Mentalhood‘ and ‘Brown.’

