Karoline Leavitt to step down as White House press secretary

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, known for her sharp exchanges with journalists and unwavering support for President Donald Trump, will leave her position at the end of August, Trump announced Wednesday, August 12. She will, however, remain involved as one of his senior outside advisers.

At 28, Leavitt made history as the youngest person to serve as a top White House spokesperson. During her tenure, she became a prominent defender of Trump, frequently engaging with reporters in highly contentious briefings while forcefully promoting the administration’s agenda.

Trump described Karoline Leavitt as a trusted aide and said her decision was motivated by a desire to spend more time with her young children and family. He also indicated that she would continue to play an influential role within the Republican Party and advise him from outside the White House press operation.

Karoline Leavitt welcomed her second child, a daughter named Viviana, in May.

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Her departure follows a period in which she had balanced her White House responsibilities with motherhood, including postponing maternity leave earlier in the year.

Her exit comes at a politically challenging moment for Trump and the Republican Party, with the president facing declining poll numbers ahead of the November midterm congressional elections.

In a statement following the announcement, Karoline Leavitt thanked Trump for giving her the opportunity to represent his administration from the White House podium. She said she valued challenging what she described as the liberal media and highlighting what she considers the administration’s achievements.