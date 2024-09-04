Karsaz accident case: Prime accused’s husband gets bail

KARACHI: The court has granted interim bail to Danish Iqbal, the husband of prime accused in the Karsaz accident case, Natasha Danish, ARY News reported.

As per details, the court approved Iqbal’s bail application and ordered him to submit a surety bond of Rs 100,000.

The court has also sought responses from all parties involved in the Karsaz accident case by September 6.

The counsel of Danish Iqbal had filed a bail application in the city court, whereas notices were issued to the state’s counsel, investigation officer and respondents over Natasha’s bail plea.

It should be noted that the woman — who ran over Amna, Imran Arif and injured five others at the Karsaz Road — is currently in judicial custody following orders by a Karachi East court a day after it ordered its production in the court.

Read more: Karsaz accident: Police opens up on accused’s jail facilities



Earlier, the Karachi police added another section to a case registered against Karsaz accident suspect Natasha Danish.

The suspect was first booked for killing Imran Arif, aged 60, and his daughter Amna Arif near the Karsaz area on August 19. Natasha Danish was traveling from her home in DHA Scheme-I to her in-laws’ residence, a distance of approximately 3-4 kilometers, when the incident occurred, investigators say.

Last week, medical reports confirmed that Karsaz accident suspect was under the influence of the narcotic methamphetamine (commonly known as crystal meth).

It should be noted that the woman — who ran over Amna, Imran Arif and injured five others at the Karsaz Road — is currently in judicial custody following orders by a Karachi East court.

Crime Archives – ARY NEWS

CCTV footage

In the footage, obtained by ARY News, the SUV was seen speeding in a service lane. The CCTV footage showed the SUV hitting a white color vehicle and a motorbike before crashing into the motorcycle, which led to the killing of 26-year-old Amna Arif and her 60-year-old father, Imran Arif.

According to police, in an attempt to flee the scene after hitting a two and four-wheeler, the woman driver crashed into another motorcycle on the service lane, resulting in the death of the daughter and father, the police said.