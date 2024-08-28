Karsaz accident: Accused’s medical report reveals new details

KARACHI: The medical report of Natasha, the accused in the Karsaz accident case that claimed the lives of a father and daughter, has revealed new details, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources, the report revealed that Natasha’s blood and urine samples were taken after the accident, and the tests showed the presence of ice (a banned substance) in her urine.

The SSP investigation stated that the report has been kept confidential for now however it has been made part of the investigation and will be presented before the court.

Earlier, the Karachi police decided to form a special investigation team to probe the Karsaz accident case registered against Nastasha.

The suspect was booked for killing Imran Arif, aged 60, and his daughter Amna Arif near the Karsaz area on August 19.

According to the police investigative team, all CCTV footage recordings were collected and are being examined by investigators.

As per the investigation, the woman is constantly changing her statements. According to police sources, the suspect was traveling from her home in DHA Scheme-I to her in-laws’ residence, a distance of approximately 3-4 kilometers, when the incident occurred. The police team has confirmed that the suspect’s vehicle was registered under a private company’s name.

The investigation revealed the addition of new sections to the case, including Section 322 Qatal-bis-Sabab (murder without intention), which entails a punishment of blood money. Under the section 322, the accused will get a punishment ranging from 10 to 18 years in prison.

Furthermore, the victim’s family may opt for a settlement, known as diyat (blood money) which would require the suspect to pay a compensation amount equivalent to 30,360 grams of silver, valued at approximately Rs 6.8 million.

If the family accepts the settlement, the case may be closed. Meanwhile, the police team is working to obtain more CCTV footages to aid in the investigation. DIG East urged others who were injured or had property damaged in the accident to come forward and record their statements with the police.

The DIG assured that the investigation is ongoing and justice will be provided to the heirs of the deceased father and daughter. He also visited the residence of the victims in Gulzar-i-Hijri, Scheme-33 and offered condolences to the bereaved family and assured them of full legal support. DIG Mahesar vowed that the police will ensure fairness at all levels.

It should be noted that the woman — who ran over Amna, Imran Arif and injured five others on Monday at the Karsaz Road — is currently in judicial custody following orders by a Karachi East court a day after it ordered its production in the court and sought a medical report regarding the suspect.