Not Kartik Aaryan, THIS actor was first choice for ‘Luka Chuppi’

Indian actor Vineet Kumar Singh revealed that the lead role in Laxman Utekar’s ‘Luka Chuppi’ was first offered to him before being finally played by Kartik Aaryan.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

Vineet Kumar Singh, best known for Netflix’s ‘Bard of Blood’ and ‘Superboys of Malegaon’, and was recently seen in the Vicky Kaushal-starrer ‘Chhaava’, revealed in a new interview that he was approached to play the lead opposite Kriti Sanon in the 2019 rom-com. However, due to a misunderstanding, the role eventually landed with Kartik Aaryan.

Singh said, “There was a Laxman Utekar film, which was written by a friend of mine. It came to me.”

“So when my friend handed over the script to me, it didn’t seem like he was pitching it to me, but I thought maybe he was asking me to share feedback. I took a little time for it so they thought I was not interested in it. When I spoke to Laxman Utekar, I realised they wanted to offer me that film,” he shared. “I was so surprised. It was my bad luck that I thought it was solely for feedback as I have many friends who are writers, and we often share our scripts for feedback.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viineet Kumar Siingh (@vineet_ksofficial)

“Sometimes, when you are close to someone, there is some awkwardness. Due to that, even he couldn’t tell me about it and just like that, the opportunity slipped,” Singh added and disclosed, “The film was titled Luka Chuppi. Earlier, it was titled Mathura Lives. I was offered Kartik Aaryan’s role.”

Also Read: Not Saif Ali Khan, THIS superstar was first choice for ‘Hum Saath-Saath Hain’

Notably, ‘Luka Chuppi’, starring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon, follows the story of a ‘television reporter who cohabits with his headstrong intern’ and the chaos that follows when their traditional families assume them to be married to each other. The title opened to positive reviews from critics and emerged as a box-office success.