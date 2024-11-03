Kartik Aaryan recalls spooky incident during ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ filming

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan shared a spooky incident he experienced during the filming of “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.”

The actor was on Netflix’s “The Great Indian Kapil Show” alongside his costars Vidya Balan, Rajpal Yadav and Triptii Dimri, and director Anees Bazmee.

During his appearance, the Bollywood actor revealed that he experienced a horror incident during the shoot of the movie.

When asked if ever faced any haunted moments in his life, Kartik Aaryan said, “Nothing happened on the set. Actually, one day, we were shooting. There was a mansion in that place, and the night was dark and eerie. The atmosphere was scary and spooky.”

“Suddenly, right before the shot, we were casually talking when suddenly someone scratched me from behind. She (Triptii Dimri) thought I was just acting and was being dramatic during the shot. I told her that someone had actually scratched me. But in reality, no one was there,” he added.

‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ director Anees Bazmee also revealed such an incident, however, not from his movie, co-starring Aaryan with Vidya Balan, Rajpal Yadav, and Triptii Dimri.

According to the notable Bollywood filmmaker, he often felt a cat was strangling him when he was working on a psychological film about cats.

After his mother advised him to not sleep alone, Bazmee asked a crew member to sleep near him so that he could help him in such a situation.

“One day, I began to strangle myself and started making strange noises. He ran away, and he began to shout, and soon a crowd gathered. They arrived on time. After that incident, I stopped working on that movie. So I believe it was a psychological effect,” the filmmaker added.

Notably, Kartik Aaryan’s ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ hit theatres on Friday in a Box Office clash with Bollywood star Ajay Devgn’s ‘Singham Again.’