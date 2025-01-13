Kartik Aaryan receives his engineering degree after a decade – Watch

Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan earned his engineering degree after 10 years of completing the course.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

Kartik Aaryan, who was forced to study engineering despite aspirations to become an actor, got himself enrolled in the D. Y. Patil College of Engineering over a decade ago when he moved to Mumbai to secretly harbour his Bollywood ambitions.

While his mother’s insistence led him to complete his degree after the release of his first film ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’ (2011), Aaryan never got a chance to collect it in over a decade. Therefore, the ‘Chandu Champion’ actor returned to his college on Saturday, to receive his engineering degree from D.Y. Patil University.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Aaryan shared a video from his outing and captioned, “From sitting on the backbench to standing on the stage for my convocation – what a journey it’s been.”

“DY Patil University, you gave me memories, dreams, and now, finally, my degree (only took over a decade!),” he added. “Thank you, Vijay Patil Sir, my incredible teachers, and the young dreamers here for all the love- this feels like coming home!”

In the clip, Aaryan is seen wearing a custom college jersey with his name on it, before he arrives to address a packed auditorium and to be honoured with his degree. He also shook a leg with the students on the title track of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’. “I am just too excited and happy to be here,” he said in the clip.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aaryan was last seen headlining the big Diwali release, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’, co-starring Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri. The third film in the horror-comedy franchise was directed by ace filmmaker Anees Bazmee.

Next in the pipeline, he has Karan Johar’s ‘Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri’ and another yet-to-be-titled Anurag Basu film said to be a musical love story.

Also Read: Triptii Dimri dropped from Kartik Aaryan’s ‘Aashiqui 3’?