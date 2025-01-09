Triptii Dimri dropped from Kartik Aaryan’s ‘Aashiqui 3’?

Bollywood starlet Triptii Dimri, who was set to reunite with Kartik Aaryan on screen, in the third film of the musical franchise ‘Aashiqui 3’, has reportedly lost out on the title after her bold roles in the last couple of movies.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

As per the news broke by Indian media on Wednesday, Triptii Dimri, who currently has her hands full with multiple big banner projects, is no longer a part of what could have been the biggest film in shaping her Bollywood career, i.e. Anurag Basu’s ‘Aashiqui 3’, starring her ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ co-star Kartik Aaryan.

With different statements from the sources close to the production, it was not made clear if she chose to exit the project or was ousted by the makers.

“Triptii was excited to headline the romance, but that’s not going to happen now,” confirmed one of the sources, claiming that, “Aashiqui 3 is undergoing a [title]-related dispute. So, it has been postponed indefinitely.” It was implied in the report that the ‘Bad Newz’ actor made a voluntary exit due to a delay in the shoot.

However, per an industry insider, Dimri was dropped from the project following her recent few choices of films, including ‘Animal’ and ‘Bad Newz’, portraying rather bold characters. “The fundamental requirement to be the heroine of Aashiqui 3 is innocence reflecting through, and as observed by the team behind the film, Triptii Dimri with her recent films has become too exposed to be cast in this romantic film which demands purity in demeanour from the female lead,” the source was quoted saying.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Triptii Dimri (@tripti_dimri)

“Aashiqui is a legendary, soulful love story and the makers do not see Tripti fitting the parameters. After Animal, there has been no buzz around her. More so, her solo standing at the box office hasn’t proven profitable with her recent films,” the person added.

Following her exit, reports suggested that makers are interested in roping in young actor Sharvari Wagh for the role, however, a source denied the speculations, saying, “Triptii Dimri is not part of this project, nor is Sharvari. As of now, Sharvari is not part of any T-Series project.”

The latest name to pop up as the possible heroine of ‘Aashiqui 3’, is emerging actor-dancer Imanvi Esmail, who is set for her big screen debut opposite South superstar Prabhas, in his next film.

Makers are yet to make any official statements on these developments.

Also Read: Triptii Dimri beats SRK, Deepika, Alia

It is pertinent to note here that the buzz around Anurag Basu’s directorial ‘Aashiqui 3’, led by Kartik Aaryan, first started back in 2022. Like the first two films of the franchise, it was initially supposed to be co-produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Mukesh Bhatt. However, last March, Kumar announced that he would solo produce the film, with the title changed to ‘Tu Aashiqui Hai’.

Reports in November suggested that Aaryan is keen on making the film a part of the ‘Aashiqui’ franchise and is working to reverse the title change.