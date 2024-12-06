Triptii Dimri beats SRK, Deepika, Alia

Riding high on the success, Bollywood starlet Triptii Dimri has surpassed top A-listers like Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt to become IMDb’s most popular Indian star.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

Triptii Dimri, who made her Bollywood debut in Sridevi and Sajal Aly’s ‘Mom’ (2017), and continued to win acclaim for her roles in ‘Laila Majnu’, ‘Qala’ and ‘Bulbbul’, broke into mainstream stardom after the massive success of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Animal’, released in December last year.

This was followed by quite a successful 2024 for Dimri, with three commercial projects, including ‘Bad Newz’ with Vicky Kaushal, ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’ opposite Rajkummar Rao, and finally Anees Bazmee’s star-studded ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’, contributing significantly to her popularity.

So much so that the young actor has overtaken Bollywood female superstars like Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and even megastar Shah Rukh Khan, to secure the top spot in IMDb’s list of Most Popular Indian Stars of the Year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IMDb India (@imdb_in)

“It is indeed a huge honour to be ranked No. 1 on the IMDb Most Popular Indian Stars of 2024 list,” she said of the feat. “This recognition is a testament to the incredible support of my fans and the hard work of everyone I’ve had the privilege of collaborating with.”

Industry veteran and the new mom, Deepika Padukone, also with her three releases this year, including Telugu-debut ‘Kalki 28989 A.D.’, as well as ‘Fighter’ and ‘Singham Again’, followed Dimri in the second spot, ahead of Ishaan Khatter, who made his international debut this year, with Nicole Kidman-led Netflix series ‘The Perfect Couple’.

Also Read: Shraddha Kapoor beats Deepika, Priyanka, Alia to achieve THIS feat

Shah Rukh Khan was in the No. 4 spot on the list, followed respectively by newlywed Sobhita Dhulipala and rising actor Sharvari Wagh, who impressed the audiences with her versatility in three consecutive releases – ‘Munjya’, ‘Maharaj’ and ‘Vedaa’.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Alia Bhatt and Prabhas rounded off the list respectively.